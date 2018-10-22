Annual report on firefighter fatalities in the United States released

The U.S. Fire Administration's annual report details the number of firefihgter fatalities throughout the United States in 2017.

UNITED STATES - The U.S. Fire Administration has released its annual report on firefighter fatalities in the United States for 2017.

The report documents the number of firefighter fatalities throughout the country in detail.

Here are the report's findings:

• 87 firefighters died on the line of duty.

• 50 firefighters died from heart attacks.

• 40 firefighters died from activities related to an emergency incident.

• 17 firefighters died from activities at a fire scene.

• 12 firefighters died while training.

• 12 firefighters died during non-fire emergency duties.

• 11 firefighters died while responding to or returning from emergency incidents.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.