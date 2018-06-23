Another day of Michigan Central Station tours added after 20k sign up to go inside historic building

DETROIT - After thousands signed up to tour Detroit's historic Michigan Central Station, Ford added another open house day.

Tours will also be available Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration has filled already, but those wishing to go inside the building can join a wait list. Click here to join the wait list.

The weekend's tours filled up, as more than 20,000 people signed up to tour the massive former train depot before the site is transformed into a place for the automaker's mobility team.

Ford is creating a Corktown campus. Its electric vehicle and autonomous vehicle business teams moved into a building at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Rosa Parks Boulevard earlier this year, and the company recently purchased Michigan Central Station, the former Detroit Public Schools Book Depository, two acres of vacant land and the site of an old brass factory.

Ford is planning on creating a campus that will consist of about 1.2 million square feet of property in Corktown. The mixed-use space will feature office space, retail space and residential housing. The company plans to locate about 2,500 employees, mostly from its mobility team, to the space by 2022.

The new developments, including the one at MCS, will also have room to accommodate 2,500 more employees of partners and other businesses, Ford said.

