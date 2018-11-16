Another Macomb County elected official sentenced in corruption probe

PORT HURON, Mich. - A former Chesterfield Township supervisor was sentenced to two years in prison for taking thousands of dollars in bribes from former trash titan Chuck Rizzo.

Michael Lovelock took the bribes in return for his favorable treatment of Rizzo's contracts.

Lovelock is the latest Macomb County elected official to be sentenced.

So far, federal authorities have netted Dean Reynolds, a Clinton Township trustee; Cliff Freitas, a Macomb Township trustee; and New Haven trustees Brett Harris and Christopher Craigmiles.

Macomb Township trustee Dino Bucci has been indicted but has not yet gone to trial.

READ: Controversial Macomb County official submits letter of resignation

He is scheduled to appear in federal court in January. Bucci hasn't attended a single township board meeting since his indictment, but he has been getting paid. He submitted his resignation Wednesday night.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.