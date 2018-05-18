Another Metro Detroit 7-Eleven robbed, this time in Clawson

CLAWSON, Mich. - A 7-Eleven store was robbed early Friday morning on North Rochester Road in Clawson.

This is the 5th such robbery at as many 7-Elevens in Metro Detroit in the past couple of weeks. It's unclear if this most recent robbery is related to the three others in St. Clair Shores and one in Dearborn.

Clawson police said officers were called to the store about 1:20 a.m. Friday for an armed robbery. A clerk was working alone at the time of the robbery. He told officers he was cleaning coffee pots when he heard the front door open.

The clerk went to assist the customer and was confronted by a black man holding a semi-automatic handgun. The man pointed the gun at the clerk, police said.

The robber demanded all of the money from the cash register. The clerk handed over all of the cash. The robber took the cash and fled on foot.

No one was injured.

Police said the suspect was described as a black man in his 30s standing between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.

A police K-9 officer conducted a track but nothing was found.

Clawson police continue to investigate.

