An apartment caught fire on Ford Road in Dearborn Heights on Sunday, April 15, 2018. (WDIV)

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - An apartment above an insurance company’s location in Dearborn Heights suffered fire damage Sunday night.

The fire happened above Appraisal Experts of Michigan on Ford Road.

Officials with the Dearborn Heights Fire Department said there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.