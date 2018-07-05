Appeals court throws out $1M verdict in 6-year-old boy's death at Michigan fair

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - The state appeals court has thrown out a $1 million verdict in the death of a 6-year-old boy at the Northwestern Michigan Fair.

Ezekiel Goodwin was riding a bike when he was struck by a pickup truck in 2012.

In 2016, a jury in Grand Traverse County found the fair association liable and awarded $1 million to the boy’s estate. But the appeals court this week ordered a new trial, saying jurors should have been allowed to consider possible negligence by Ezekial’s father.

The fair had argued that Jeff Goodwin was at fault by allowing his son to ride alone on a service road between the family’s campsite and a barn. Goodwin believed the road was not open to cars during the fair.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.