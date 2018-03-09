About $4 million in grants awarded by Michigan Department of Health to reduce lead hazards

DETROIT - About $4 million in grants have been awarded to expand lead hazard control services across the state.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the funding was provided through Michigan’s Children’s Health Insurance Program to increase residential lead hazard control services to eligible households with a Medicaid-enrolled resident.

Battle Creek and Grand Rapids have been awarded $1.5 million each, while $962,897 has been awarded to Huron, Tuscola, Sanilac and Lapeer counties.

The grants are funding lead inspections, the permanent removal of lead-based paint and lead dust hazards, the removal of soil lead hazards, relocating residents temporarily, the removal of pre-2014 faucets and fixtures deemed to be lead hazards and building infrastructure to safely, and effectively reduce lead hazards.

Activities must be completed by Sept. 30, 2018.

