Arab-American man finds racial slur painted on garage of Ypsilanti Township home

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An Arab-American man awoke Thursday to find a racial slur painted on his Ypsilanti Township garage.

The man woke up about 5:30 a.m. and was pulling out of the garage at his home on Blue Jay Drive when he noticed "sand [n-word]" spray-painted on the door. He immediately painted over the words.

"It's kind of shocking, especially in a neighborhood like this. It's a pretty diverse neighborhood as it is," neighbor Randy Kendrick said.

Washtenaw County sheriff's deputies believe the vandal or vandals struck after midnight.

Neighbors said the man has lived in the subdivision for at least three years, and they haven't had any issues with him.

"It's tragic and sad [that] people stoop this low just because someone else is different," neighbor Marvin Wright said.

