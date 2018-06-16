Argument turns violent in Westside Detroit nonfatal double shooting

DETROIT - A nonfatal double shooting occurred in the 14000 block of Robson Street in Detroit on Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, an argument turned violent between a 31-year-old man, a 53-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman. The 31-year-old man fired shots, striking the 53-year-old man in the lower back and the woman in both her legs.

Police believe the two victims will survive their injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.