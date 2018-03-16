Arizona teacher posts salary, sparking national debate

A teacher in Arizona posted her salary on social media to raise the question: Is it enough?

Amid a nationwide debate about teacher salaries, Whispering Winds Academy teacher Elisabeth Milich posted a photo of her salary on Facebook: $35,490 per year.



“I know teachers that teach Kindergarten all day long and then they leave and they go waitress at Applebees,” said Milich. “I know teachers that, um, teach all day long and then go to American Eagle and work at retail or pick up extra tutoring jobs, waitress on the weekends, bartend, not to get rich, but to have a roof over their head and make a livable wage.

Elisabeth Milich has been a teacher for several years and works in Paradise Valley.

Gov. Doug Ducey addressed the pay issue telling one Arizona TV station “Our teacher pay last year went up 4.4 percent to an average pay of $48,000. Now, that's not enough and I want to see it rise from there."

Milich said the teachers make far less than that.

Gov. Ducey also said that 80 percent of the new spending in the state budget is going to K-12 educations.

