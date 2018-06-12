Armed man carjacks gas station customer on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are searching for this man in connection with a carjacking on the city's west side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for an armed man who carjacked a gas station customer on Detroit's west side.

Police said the incident happened at 4:15 a.m. Monday in the 19800 block of Joy Road.

A man was pumping gas when another man, who was armed with a gun, approached him, police said.

The gunman demanded that the victim get out of his car, and the victim complied, police said. The victim fled the scene on foot.

Officials said the gunman got into the man's car and left the gas station, heading south on Evergreen Road.

Video shows the gunman arriving at the gas station in an orange Dodge Challenger or Charger.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-242-4328 or 313-596-2555.

