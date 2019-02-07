Armed man wanted for robbing Bigby Coffee in Allen Park, police say

ALLEN PARK, Mich. - Police are searching for a man who pulled out a handgun and demanded money at a Bigby Coffee in Allen Park, according to authorities.

The man walked into the coffee shop in the area of Southfield and Allen roads at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, pulled out the gun and demanded money from one of the employees, police said.

He appeared to have a limp when walking, officials said.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call the Allen Park Police Department at 313-386-6377.

