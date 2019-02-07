News

Armed man wanted for robbing Bigby Coffee in Allen Park, police say

Man pulled out handgun, demanded money, officials say

By Derick Hutchinson

An Allen Park Bigby Coffee robbery suspect (WDIV)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. - Police are searching for a man who pulled out a handgun and demanded money at a Bigby Coffee in Allen Park, according to authorities.

The man walked into the coffee shop in the area of Southfield and Allen roads at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, pulled out the gun and demanded money from one of the employees, police said.

He appeared to have a limp when walking, officials said.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call the Allen Park Police Department at 313-386-6377.

