Armed man wanted for robbing Detroit dollar stores 6 times in last 3 days

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a man wanted in connection with six robberies at dollar stores over the last three days.

Police said the man has targeted several dollar stores in Detroit by approaching the register, sometimes purchasing items, and producing a handgun. He demands money from the cash register, takes it and flees, police said.

Investigators believe the man is responsible for at least six armed robberies.

There haven't been any injuries during the incidents.

The man is described as being 6 feet 2 inches to 6 feet 4 inches tall. He has a light brown complexion and facial hair. He was seen wearing a black shirt, red pants and black shoes and he had a black do-rag wrapped around his head.

You can see surveillance video of the man above.

He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

