Armed man wearing mask made of bandages robs Huntington Bank in Canton

CANTON, Mich. - Canton police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a bank robbery.

Police and the FBI are investigating a robbery at the Huntington Bank on Michigan Avenue, east of Beck Road. The incident happened just after 4 p.m. Thursday.

Officials said a white man walked into the bank, approached the teller with a gun and demanded money.

The man is described as being in his 30s. He was wearing a black hat, a black coat, gray pants and sunglasses and had a mask made of bandages covering his face.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the man fled the bank, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

