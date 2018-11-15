Armed men steal purses from women walking along Ferry Street on Wayne State campus

Two women said they were robbed while walking on the Wayne State campus. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police said two women were robbed of their purses while walking along Ferry Street on Wayne State's campus in Detroit.

The women called police at 9:52 p.m. Wednesday to report they had been the victims of a robbery. They said they had been walking east on Ferry Street, from Woodward Avenue, when two unknown men approached them from behind.

According to police, the men told the women to stop walking. One of the men spoke to one of the women while the other man pulled out a handgun and demanded their purses, police said.

Both women handed over their purses, and the men fled east on Ferry Street, police said.

The women were not injured, according to officials.

Both men were described as being black and in their 30s. One had a thin build and a clean-cut appearance. He was wearing all-black clothes and a black beanie, police said. The armed man had no facial hair and was also wearing all-black clothing with a black skull cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wayne State University Police Department at 313-577-2222.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.