Gunman, girlfriend arrested after employees held at gunpoint inside Five Guys restaurant in Warren

WARREN, Mich. - An armed robbery at a Five Guys restaurant was caught by security cameras, and officials said they are crediting the clear video for an arrest made in the case.

The alleged robbery happened around 10 p.m. Thursday at the Five Guys restaurant on Mound Road in Warren, officials said.

Police said Emmanuel Terry, 21, was hiding in the back of the restaurant at closing time. Officials said an employee came across Terry and was forced into the restroom at gunpoint.

Terry approached a second employee and pushed the gun into his ribs, police said. He ordered another employee to open the safe and stuff money into his backpack, police said.

Both people suspected in the robbery are familiar with the layout of the restaurant because they worked there, police said. Terry broke in through the back door just before closing time, officials said.

Video shows Terry leaving the store in a getaway vehicle driven by his girlfriend, Leslie Willis, officials said. The robbery happened in a matter of minutes, and two customers inside the restaurant didn't even realize what was going on, according to officials.

Terry and Willis appeared in front of a judge via video Wednesday and ordered not to have contact with each other.

"That means no texting, no calling, no writing, no driving by, nothing," the judge said. "You understand that?"

Terry and Willis told the judge that they live together.

"Not anymore," the judge said.

Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said the pair was identified and arrested within a couple of days.

"I would probably put the criminals in Warren on notice," Dwyer said. "If they commit a crime, the chances are 99.9 percent that we will arrest those persons responsible."

Terry and Willis are facing serious charges and could spend several years in prison.

