Armed robber wearing black ski mask flees Detroit restaurant with cash from safe box

The robber forced an employee to let him into the back of the business and ordered the employees in the store to get on the floor.

DETROIT - Detroit police say they are searching for the man who robbed a restaurant at gunpoint Saturday.

According to police, the man entered the business on the 9800 block of Livernois about 11 a.m. armed with a handgun.

He then forced an employee to let him into the back of the business and ordered the employees in the store to get on the floor.

The robber also ordered the 36-year-old manager to give him everything in the safe. He then left through the back door of the restaurant and fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

The robber fled out of the store through the back door of the restaurant on foot.

The robber has been described as black, around 25-30 years old and 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a medium build and a dark complexion. He was wearing a black ski mask and all black clothing.

If you have any information, about this holdup, you are asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.