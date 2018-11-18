Armed suspect surrenders to Detroit police after barricaded themself in home

An armed suspect surrendered to Detroit police after being barricaded in a home on Nov. 17, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police responded to a someone who barricaded themself in a Littlefield Street home with a gun Saturday night.

According to authorities, police were called to the home because of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they witnessed a man being shot just outside the home. Officers took the victim to the hospital and surrounded the home.

Eventually, everyone inside surrendered to police peacefully. The shooting is believed to be a result of an ongoing family dispute.

The victim is a 39-year-old man who is listed in temporary serious condition.

A 46-year-old woman has been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

