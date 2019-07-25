Army Reserve soldier from Michigan killed by falling tree during training

FORT PICKETT, Va. - A U.S. Army Reserve solider and Michigan native has died after severe weather knocked over a tree during training in Fort Picket, Virginia Monday.
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kevin P. Sullivan, 34, of Chesaning, Michigan. died from his injuries. He served as a petroleum systems technician.
Sullivan is survived by his mother, father and sister. The incident happened at the annual training known as Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise. During the event a large tree in the training area fell on Sullivan and he was fatally injured.
The tree also struck a parked up-armored Humvee and two soldiers near the vehicle were injured. Those two soldiers were treated and released from the hospital.
Sullivan joined the Army in June 2003 and was deployed to Iraq from 2007-2008. He attended Warrant Officer Candidate School and commissioned in 2014.
His awards and decorations include the following:
- Army Commendation Medal
- Army Good Conduct Medal
- Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal
- National Defense Service Medal
- Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star
- Global War on Terrorism Service Medal
- Armed Forces Reserve Medal with M Device
- Army Service Ribbon
- Overseas Service Ribbon
