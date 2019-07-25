Army Reserve soldier from Michigan killed by falling tree during training

FORT PICKETT, Va. - A U.S. Army Reserve solider and Michigan native has died after severe weather knocked over a tree during training in Fort Picket, Virginia Monday.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kevin P. Sullivan, 34, of Chesaning, Michigan. died from his injuries. He served as a petroleum systems technician.

Sullivan is survived by his mother, father and sister. The incident happened at the annual training known as Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise. During the event a large tree in the training area fell on Sullivan and he was fatally injured.

The tree also struck a parked up-armored Humvee and two soldiers near the vehicle were injured. Those two soldiers were treated and released from the hospital.

Sullivan joined the Army in June 2003 and was deployed to Iraq from 2007-2008. He attended Warrant Officer Candidate School and commissioned in 2014.

His awards and decorations include the following:

Army Commendation Medal

Army Good Conduct Medal

Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal

National Defense Service Medal

Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Armed Forces Reserve Medal with M Device

Army Service Ribbon

Overseas Service Ribbon

