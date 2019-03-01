Arrest made in armed robbery of ATM service technician at Roseville bank

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - An arrest has been made in the Jan. 27 armed robbery of an ATM service technician.

The suspect, Davon Perry, was being sought by the Roseville Police Department when he was arrested by a neighboring department, which said he was preparing to commit a similar type robbery.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man breaks ATM with hammer at Roseville bank, flees scene with drop boxes

The Macomb County Prosecutors Office authorized arrest warrants for armed robbery and safe breaking, which are punishable by up to life in prison.

Perry was arraigned Monday in front of 39th District Court Judge Katherine Tocco. His bond was set at $1 million cash/surety no 10%.

Perry's next court appearance is scheduled for March 13 at 8:15 a.m. in the 39th District Court.

The ATM armed robbery happened Jan. 27 at the Bank of America located at 20695 east 12 Mile Road near Little Mack.

According to police, the suspect broke the ATM with a hammer and then waited for the technician to arrive.

Once the technician showed up, the robber held a gun to the technician and demanded money from the ATM safe. Perry allegedly fled with the ATM drop boxes.

