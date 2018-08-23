Arrest made in fatal shooting of off-duty Detroit firefighter on city's west side

DETROIT - An arrest has been made after an off-duty Detroit firefighter was shot and killed Tuesday at his home on the city's west side.

After Jack Wiley II was fatally shot, police found his car in Southwest Detroit. Someone had set it on fire, police said.

“You took a great person, from not just us, but from a great city and great family,” his father, Jack Wiley, said. “Once you become a Detroit firefighter in this city, everyone you serve is your family."

He said he can't describe the pain of losing his son.

Police said someone broke into the firefighter's home Tuesday morning and killed him.

Several family members and friends showed up at the scene, trying to cope with the loss together. His family members said that support and prayers are helping them through this tough time.

Local 4 learned several agencies are now investigating the case.

“To the guys that did this, trust me, we’re going to get you," Wiley said. "We have several agencies working this case. Trust me, we’re going to get you."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.