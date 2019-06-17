Man charged with kidnapping in attempted child abduction at Pontiac party store

PONTIAC, Mich. - Police have charged Stevie Hutchins in connection with a case of attempted child abduction.

According to police, Hutchins attempted to abduct a child Saturday morning at Star Party Store.

Hutchins was charged with attempted kidnapping child enticement, police said. He allegedly tried to grab the child away from her mother.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police investigating after man tries to kidnap 3-year-old girl at Pontiac party store

Police said the mother was with her 3-year-old daughter inside the store when Hutchins came over and grabbed the girl twice, trying to pull the child away.

After his first attempt was unsuccessful, he walked away, but then walked back and tried again.

The mother refused to let go of the child, and Hutchins took off. Police found Hutchins on east Auburn Road and arrested him.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.