Arrests made in connection with fatal shooting at Warren barbershop

WARREN, Mich. - Warren police have made arrests in connection to a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon at a barbershop on 9 Mile Road between Ryan and Mound roads.

Police believe a 35-year-old man is responsible for the shooting which killed a 21-year-old man. The victim exited Da Shop barbershop when a person beckoned him outside where he was shot in the throat.

He was taken to St. John Macomb-Oakland Hospital in Warren. Paramedics pronounced him dead on arrival.

Police have arrested a handful of people in connection with the shooting. However, they believe a 35-year-old man, who is in custody, is the one who pulled the trigger. He is expected to face charges.

Police believe the victim and the shooter knew each other.

