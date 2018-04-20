Arson crews investigating deadly house fire in Detroit

DETROIT - Arson investigators from the Detroit Fire Department are investigating a deadly fire that started around 2 a.m. on the city's west side.

The fire happened at a house in the 19400 block of Danbury which is in the area of 7 Mile and John R.

Fire officials tell Local 4, they believe the victim is a male although they do not have an age yet. Three other people were able to escape without injury.

Local 4 has a reporter at the scene gathering more information.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.