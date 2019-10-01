Arson suspect lights main altar, holy table on fire inside St. Clair church, police say

A man suspected of lighting an altar and a holy table on fire inside a St. Clair church on Oct. 1, 2019. (WDIV)

ST. CLAIR, Mich. - An arson suspect lit the main altar and a holy table on fire after breaking into a St. Clair church, officials said.

Surveillance video shows the man breaking into the St. Mary's Catholic Church at 415 North Sixth Street around 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to authorities.

He set fire to the main altar and a holy table, police said.

Officials described him as white and slender. He was wearing glasses, dark clothing, a poncho and white shoes with black trim around the sole. He was carrying a skateboard and a backpack, according to authorities.

The man approached the church from North Ninth Street around 2 a.m. Tuesday and left the scene around 2:45 a.m. running toward North Ninth Street, police said.

Any nearby residents who have home surveillance video or anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call St. Clair police at 810-329-5710.

