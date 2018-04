ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Arson is the suspected cause of a house fire Monday morning in Royal Oak Township.

The fire happened in the 20000 block of Parkside Boulevard.

Authorities said the fire appears to have started in the basement. Investigators with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office believe arson was the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

