Arson suspected on Detroit's west side; mother says boyfriend threatened to burn down home

DETROIT - A mother and her three children left their home on Detroit’s west side Thursday night after threats of arson. Flames and smoke were pouring out of the home hours later and the woman’s boyfriend was in the back of a police cruiser.

The fire happened in the 15700 block of Belden Street, near the Lodge Freeway.

The mother said her boyfriend saw things on her cell phone that angered him. An argument ensued and the boyfriend allegedly made threats to burn the house down.

The woman took the threats seriously and left the home with her three children, ages 8, 6, and 4.

“He always made threats like this to me,” the woman said. “It is real hard to know that somebody burned down my house.”

The house went up in flames at about 5 a.m. Authorities say the home is a total loss. A neighboring home also suffered slight damages to the exterior.

Fire officials say the fire is suspicious and that an accelerant may have been used.

The woman’s boyfriend is being questioned about the fire.

