Art Van Furniture hosts grand opening in Rochester Hills May 30-June 3

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich - From Thursday, May 30, through Monday, June 3, people can join Art Van Furniture in celebration of the grand opening of its 48,000 square-foot Rochester Hills showroom at 1032 S. Rochester Road.

The retailer has five days of excitement planned for shoppers with a multitude of prizes and games available every day. From May 30 through June 3, shoppers can register to win a trip for four to Disney World as well as $3,000 room package. During the weekend of June 1-2, activities and prizes like face painting, balloon twisting, music and complimentary drinks will be in store for the entire family. Patrons will also have the chance to win $10,000 in Art Van's Furniture's Crack the Vault promotion, and $500 gift card drawings will be held every two hours starting at 10 a.m. At noon on Sunday, there will be a free design seminar featuring tips on how to style a sofa five different ways.

“Rochester Hills is one of Michigan’s most popular retail destinations, and Art Van is right in the middle of this thriving shopping district,” said Ron Boire, president and CEO of Art Van Furniture. “Our beautiful new store and affordable furniture collections will wow local residents.”

Art Van Furniture in Rochester Hills will be home to many of the company's popular departments such as Urban Detroit Collection, NB2 Nigel Barker Collection, Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines and many more.

