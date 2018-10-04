Arts, Beats & Eats raises more than $200,000

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Ford Arts, Beats & Eats announced that $207,578 was raised from gate admission, beverage sales and other sponsored community initiatives during the festival, according to a press release.
The money raised brings the total since the festival's inception to more than $5.2 million.
Donations were handed out Wednesday at Flagstar Bank corporate headquarters in Troy.
“This was a great year for the festival in terms of donations, and the new milestone in giving back shows the dedication organizers have to the community,” said L. Brooks Patterson, Oakland County Executive and festival founder. “We’re happy to have Arts, Beats & Eats in Oakland County to celebrate our quality of life while creating a positive financial boost to local businesses and supporting community groups.”
Gate proceeds of $78,775 went to 16 participating organizations:
- Volunteers of America
- Boys and Girls Club
- The Children's Center
- The Ted Lindsay Foundation HOPE Center
- Forgotten Harvest
- HAVEN
- Ziibiwing
- ROSPAC
- The Rainbow Connection
- DRFC
- Stagecrafters
- South Oakland Shelter
- Gleaners
Proceeds from beverage sales of $55,000 went to 29 participating charitable and cultural groups:
- AIDS Walk Detroit
- Almost Home
- Alpine Blind Skiers
- Bat Busters
- Central Woodward Junior Chamber
- Wish Upon a Teen
- Empower
- Ferndale High School Marching Band
- Detroit Animal Welfare
- Interact of Royal Oak High School
- Cancer Angel Network
- Elle Bird Studio
- Lutheran Adoption Services
- Milford Huron Valley Lions Club
- Muscular Dystrophy
- Planned Parenthood
- Life Center
- Build On
- Royal Oak Dance Team
- Royal Oak Football Team Inc.
- Take One
- Royal Oak Lion's Club
- Royal Oak Women's Club
- Royal Oak School for Performing Arts
- Royal Oak High School Lacrosse
- St. Mary's Church
- St. Paul’s Church
- Starlites Parent Club
- Take One
The City of Royal Oak paid $6,000 in donations to nonprofit organizations that supported parking operations.
Fitness classes from Life Time Fitness, as well as the Priority Health Practice for a Purpose Yoga Classes and the returning Priority Health Zumbathon generated nearly $20,0000 for Haven, Life Time Foundation, Paws for Cause and the Chika Fund.
Charities in Royal Oak received a total of $82,889.54 from the festival this year.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.