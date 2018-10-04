Arts, Beats & Eats raises more than $200,000

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Ford Arts, Beats & Eats announced that $207,578 was raised from gate admission, beverage sales and other sponsored community initiatives during the festival, according to a press release.

The money raised brings the total since the festival's inception to more than $5.2 million.

Donations were handed out Wednesday at Flagstar Bank corporate headquarters in Troy.

“This was a great year for the festival in terms of donations, and the new milestone in giving back shows the dedication organizers have to the community,” said L. Brooks Patterson, Oakland County Executive and festival founder. “We’re happy to have Arts, Beats & Eats in Oakland County to celebrate our quality of life while creating a positive financial boost to local businesses and supporting community groups.”

Gate proceeds of $78,775 went to 16 participating organizations:

Volunteers of America

Boys and Girls Club

The Children's Center

The Ted Lindsay Foundation HOPE Center

Forgotten Harvest

HAVEN

Ziibiwing

ROSPAC

The Rainbow Connection

DRFC

Stagecrafters

South Oakland Shelter

Gleaners

Proceeds from beverage sales of $55,000 went to 29 participating charitable and cultural groups:

AIDS Walk Detroit

Almost Home

Alpine Blind Skiers

Bat Busters

Central Woodward Junior Chamber

Wish Upon a Teen

Empower​​​​​​​

Ferndale High School Marching Band

Detroit Animal Welfare

Interact of Royal Oak High School

Cancer Angel Network

Elle Bird Studio

Lutheran Adoption Services

Milford Huron Valley Lions Club

Muscular Dystrophy

Planned Parenthood

Life Center

Build On

Royal Oak Dance Team

Royal Oak Football Team Inc.

Take One

Royal Oak Lion's Club

Royal Oak Women's Club

Royal Oak School for Performing Arts

Royal Oak High School Lacrosse

St. Mary's Church

St. Paul’s Church

Starlites Parent Club

The City of Royal Oak paid $6,000 in donations to nonprofit organizations that supported parking operations.

Fitness classes from Life Time Fitness, as well as the Priority Health Practice for a Purpose Yoga Classes and the returning Priority Health Zumbathon generated nearly $20,0000 for Haven, Life Time Foundation, Paws for Cause and the Chika Fund.

Charities in Royal Oak received a total of $82,889.54 from the festival this year.



