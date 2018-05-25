As class of 2018 graduates, Ladywood High School in Livonia closes doors for good

LIVONIA, Mich. - An era ended Thursday night as the final class to graduate from Ladywood High School received their diplomas.

The all-girls Catholic school opened in 1950. After declining enrollment, the Archdiocese of Detroit made the decision to close Ladywood and announced the closure in December 2017.

The 54 teens in the final class join 68 years of women who have walked the school's halls.

"Ladywood has been my foundation and there's also a sisterhood that comes along, and we do have a bond that can't be broken," said Denise Dunn, who graduated in 1991.

Dunn's daughter, Sophia, is a member of Ladywood's last graduating class.

"It's kind of cool being the last class but at the same time, you feel bad for the underclassmen," Sophia Dunn said.

The Archdiocese is working to get the remaining students transferred to other Livonia schools.

