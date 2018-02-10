As winter weather continues in Michigan, remember to clear snow away from fire hydrants

DETROIT - As snow continues to fall, fire hydrants can quickly become covered and inaccessible to firefighters.

Residents in Michigan should clear snow away from fire hydrants in front of their homes. While many cities have specific ordinances about how much snow should be cleared away from hydrants, making sure to clear at least 3 feet around the hydrant will give fire crews enough room to work.

Also, make a path from the street to the hydrant.

Be sure to check local ordinances for your city or town for exact rules about removing snow from fire hydrants.

