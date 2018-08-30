Asian tiger mosquitoes found in Wayne County for a second year

LANSING, Mich. - For a second year in a row the invasive Asian tiger mosquito has been found in Wayne County, health officials said.

In August 2017 the mosquito was found in an industrial area of Livonia and on Aug. 16 it was found in an industrial area in southern Romulus.

While the Aedes albopictus species -- commonly known as the Asian tiger mosquito -- is capable of spreading the Zika virus, officials emphasized there is no evidence of Zika virus-infected mosquitoes in Michigan or the entire Midwest this year.

Cause for concern?

“Finding Asian tiger mosquitoes in Michigan is no reason for great concern. Many of our neighboring states have found them previously, and have not seen Zika transmission from this species,” said Dr. Eden Wells, MDHHS chief medical executive. “However, it is always a good idea to take precautions against mosquito bites, since other mosquito species can carry diseases like West Nile virus.”

The species can live in areas with a tropical to temperate climate but has been extending its known range in the United States. It has been established in many midwestern states including Ohio, Illinois and Indiana.

The Asian tiger mosquito can travel in commercial products shipped from states where the species is stablished. Officials believe this is how it ended up in Wayne County both this year and in 2017.

Officials believe that a breeding population did not survive the winter and that the finding of mosquito in Romulus is a separate introduction of the species. They will continue to monitor the mosquitos in Romulus and Wayne County.

How you can protect yourself

Eliminate sources of standing water

Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks when outside

Use EPA-registered insect repellent

Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens

Health officials recently confirmed 10 cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) in humans for 2018 resulting in two deaths.

69 birds tested positive for WNV and 109 WNV positive mosquito pools were detected.

