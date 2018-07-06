News

At least 1 dead in rollover crash on Telegraph Road in Monroe County

Telegraph Road remains closed at Heiss Road

By Ken Haddad

Rollover crash in Frenchtown Township, Michigan on July 6, 2018. (WDIV)

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A fatal rollover crash prompted the closure of Telegraph Road in Monroe County on Friday afternoon.

The rollover crash involved a van, which is rolled onto a lawn. There are several emergency vehicles in the area, including a helicopter.

At least one person has died in the crash. Another person is in critical condition. Police said about seven people were in the van.

Police said the van was hit by a truck at the intersection. 

The scene is at Telegraph Road and Heiss Road in Frenchtown Township. 

No other information is available. Check back for updates.

