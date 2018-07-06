At least 1 dead in rollover crash on Telegraph Road in Monroe County

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A fatal rollover crash prompted the closure of Telegraph Road in Monroe County on Friday afternoon.

The rollover crash involved a van, which is rolled onto a lawn. There are several emergency vehicles in the area, including a helicopter.

At least one person has died in the crash. Another person is in critical condition. Police said about seven people were in the van.

Police said the van was hit by a truck at the intersection.

The scene is at Telegraph Road and Heiss Road in Frenchtown Township.

No other information is available. Check back for updates.

