SOUTH LYON, Mich. - At least one person was injured Friday when a tree fell in the middle of a road in South Lyon.

A falling tree left at least one person injured in South Lyon. (Fire Photographer Matt Zmuda)

The incident happened at North Wells and Detroit streets just east of Pontiac Trail. Firefighters and police officers were called to the scene.

Officials have closed the roadway to clear the scene.

The severity of the victim's injuries is unclear.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.