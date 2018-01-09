At least 20 daytime burglaries reported throughout Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. - Several home invasions in Monroe County have residents on edge and authorities urging citizens to be extra vigilant.

Home invasions have been reported in Ash, Berlin, Frenchtown, Raisinville, Exeter, Monroe, LaSalle and Bedford townships.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said most of the home invasions happened during the day and appear to be similar in nature.

Authorities said thieves entered the homes by breaking a window or forcing open a door. A pillow case from the residence is used to carry out stolen items, usually jewelry, firearms and containers of loose change.

Monroe County Sheriff Dale Malone urged citizens to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious persons and vehicles they see around their homes and neighborhoods.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

