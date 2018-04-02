At least 6 shootings on Easter Sunday in Detroit

DETROIT - There were at least six shootings on Detroit's east and west sides in a span of 24 hours on Easter Sunday.

The shootings spanned across Asbury Park, Meyers Street, Dane's Social Club, Hickory Street, Holcomb Street and Balfour Road.

The most recent shooting was Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. on Hickory Street on Detroit's east side. A black vehicle pulled along the driver's side of a white vehicle, and someone inside the black vehicle began firing shots. This resulted in a 17-year-old being critically injured and a 26-year-old man being grazed by a bullet on his wrist.

The first shooting happened around 5 a.m. when a 40-year-old mother of three was killed and another man was seriously injured after being shot in their home on Belfour Road.

There was also a robbery and shooting happening at 5 a.m. on Asbury Park. A victim was shot in the foot.

Another man was shot and killed at 3 a.m. on Holcomb Street, near Gratiot Ave. Neighbors found the victim, a man in his 20's, shot in the head.

Police say the victim on Meyer Street was found hiding in the bushes, who was shot several times.

The victim shot at Dane's Social Club was shot and hit repeatedly, and police say the victim may have been an unintended target.

There are no suspects in any of the shootings and no arrests have been made. If you have any information about any of these shootings, call Detroit police or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

