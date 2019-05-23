At least 60 cats rescued from home in Southwest Detroit

At least 60 cats were rescued from a home in Southwest Detroit on May 23, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - At least 60 cats were rescued Thursday from a home in Southwest Detroit, the Michigan Humane Society confirmed.

The owner of the home asked the Humane Society for assistance, so officials participated in the rescue, according to authorities.

All of the cats appear to be healthy, officials said.

The cats were removed from a home in the 3900 block of West Lafayette Boulevard.

The Humane Society encourages people to call for help if they want to surrender animals.

A cat rescued May 23, 2019, from a home in Southwest Detroit. (WDIV)

