At least a dozen USPS workers sexually assaulted at Livonia tailor, lawsuit alleges

Majed Mohamad Wazni, 57, of Dearborn, at his arraignment on fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct charges on Thursday, May 17, 2018. (WDIV)

LIVONIA, Mich. - A lawsuit was filed against a Livonia tailor shop Monday after it was alleged that multiple USPS workers were sexually assaulted at the business.

Majed Mahmoud Wazni, 57, of Dearborn, is accused of sexually assaulting men for years while he worked at Allie Brothers tailor.

PREVIOUS STORY: Livonia tailor accused of inappropriately touching men during fittings for work uniforms

It is alleged that between September 2016 and February 2018, Wazni sexually assaulted at least a dozen USPS workers while they were having their uniforms fitted at the shop. Several men described Wazni unzipping their pants and groping their penis during the fittings.

The lawsuit alleges that Allie Brothers knew or should have known what Wazni was doing, and failed to provide its customers with a safe environment.

"No one -- whether a man or a woman-- should be subjected to unwanted sexual touching. These postal workers had to get their uniforms fitted so they could do their jobs of delivering our mail," said attorney Jonathan R. Marko. "They put their trust in Allie Brothers. Allie Brothers betrayed that trust and exposed these men to an apparent sexual predator, who according to our information, has been using his position at this business as an opportunity to molest men for years. Being assaulted in this way is embarrassing, degrading, and humiliating."

Earlier this year, Wazni was arraigned on several counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The lawsuit accuses Allie Brothers of negligence and liability.

"The men are seeking an an unspecified sum and hope to prevent this type of thing from happening to anyone else, and to bring attention to the issue of male sexual abuse. 'Me too' isn't just for women," said Marko.



