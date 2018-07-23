ATF agents find stockpile of firearms in home on Detroit's east side, affidavit says

DETROIT - A stockpile of firearms was found in the basement of a Detroit home Friday during a search by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), according to court documents.

Reginald Antwan Miller, 27, resides in the home in the 5500 block of Beaconsfield Street on Detroit's east side, according to an affidavit.

Special Agent Rohit Joshi said ATF officials seized approximately 30 rifles that were found in the basement of the home, as well as two shotguns that were found in a second floor bedroom. Miller admitted to possessing the weapons, according to the affidavit.

Miller is accused of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Miller has a criminal history dating back to 2008, according to court documents. The previous charges include receiving or concealing a stolen vehicle, first-degree retail fraud, and second-degree home invasion.

