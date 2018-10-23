ATF offering reward in mosque arson on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives released a sketch of the man they say started a fire at the Quran and Sunnah Society of Detroit on Sept. 22.

“Two items were thrown out of the car, and we believe they were both fire bomb cocktails,” said ATF assistant special agent in charge Edward Dabkowski.

Christopher Hayes lives across the street from the mosque. He remembers that night vividly.

“I heard glass breaking. I was thinking it was kids out there throwing it. You know how kids are, breaking bottles. I looked out of the window and saw the fire,” said Hayes.

Witnesses have reported what they saw to the ATF.

“A witness did place a phone call at the time of the incident, giving us a description of a black male, who was driving an early 2000 Oldsmobile 4door champagne color,” said Dabkowski.

