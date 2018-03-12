AT&T service down for section of Southwest Detroit

DETROIT - If you've been trying to make reservations or place carry-out orders at some of your favorite Southwest Detroit restaurants and haven't gotten anywhere, it's because of a phone service problem.

AT&T service has been down in a pocket near 18th Street and Bagley Avenue for more than a week. It's been 10 days without phone service for Mexican Village.

A mainstay of Southwest for 60 years, Mexican Village has no way of getting or receiving phone calls, which means there are no reservations or carry-out orders.

AT&T told restaurant management that there's trouble with the lines and service will be returned soon.

Mexican Village isn't the only place impacted by the outage. Anyone who has AT&T and lives in the area is also without service.

Right now, the only thing saving the restaurant is their Comcast service, which they use to process credit card payments.

Local 4 contacted AT&T, which acknowledged the problem.

"Due to a problem caused by an earlier power outage, a limited number of customers in the Mexicantown area may be experiencing issues with their wireline service," the company said. "Our technicians are working as quickly as possible to fix the problem."

