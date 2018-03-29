Attempted break-in at Livonia gun store prompts police chase; 2 in custody

Two men are in custody after an attempted break-in at a gun store in Livonia on Thursday, March 29, 2018. (WDIV)

LIVONIA, Mich. - A police chase Thursday morning was prompted by an attempted break-in at a gun store in Livonia.

Authorities said there was an attempted break-in at Shooters Service on 6 Mile Road.

Officers with the Livonia Police Department saw the suspects' vehicle and gave chase. Police successfully performed at PIT maneuver at the on-ramp from Ann Arbor Trail to I-275, ending the pursuit.

Two individuals were taken into custody.

No other information was made available.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.