Attempted carjacking at parking lot of adult store in Detroit being investigated

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating an attempted carjacking that happened around 1:50 a.m. Friday.

Police said the incident took place in the parking lot of an adult store at the 9000 block of Hayes Street.

That is where a woman was attacked by an unknown person. Police described the attacker as a black man, but did not provide any information beyond that.

Police said he hit the woman in the face, and there was a scuffle between the two. The woman was able to get away and drove herself to the hospital.

The incident happened at a Green Light location, and footage could be released soon.



