Attempted robbery at Rochester Hills hotel

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - Police officials responded to an armed robbery at the Days Inn located on Star Batt Drive in Rochester Hills.

According to authorities, Oakland County sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call after a man entered the hotel's lobby with a handgun and demanded the desk clerk give him the money from the cash drawer. The clerk refused to surrender the money and retreated to the back office, and the suspect fled the scene on foot, without obtaining any money from the clerk.

Police said a perimeter was established and a K-9 unit responded to assist in locating the subject. The K-9 was able to track the subject a short distance before the scent was lost; police believe the suspect may have gotten into a vehicle

The suspect is described as a clean-shaven man in his 20s, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 180 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans with an American flag print on them and rubber gloves.

The investigation is ongoing.

