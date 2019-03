KIMBALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An attempted traffic stop Wednesday by St. Clair County authorities led to the seizure of more than $56,000 worth of crystal methamphetamine, guns and cash.

According to authorities, members of the Drug Task Force and Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol tried to stop a Dodge Ram pickup about 11:30 p.m. in the area of Wadhams Road and I-94 after an investigation into the sale of meth in the Port Huron area.

Authorities said the truck rammed a patrol vehicle and an unmarked DTF vehicle as it drove away instead of stopping. Items were thrown from the truck as authorities chased it.

When the truck pulled up to a home in the 5000 block of Ravenswood Road in Kimball Township, authorities arrested the driver, a 27-year-old Kimball Township man, and a 22-year-old woman from Port Huron.

Authorities said a 40-year-old man and 40-year-old woman, both from Kimball Township, were arrested when a search warrant was executed at the house.

During the search, authorities found crystal meth, an AR-15 rifle, two shotguns, two handguns and a large amount of cash. Several vehicles were also seized.

Authorities said more meth was found Thursday when they searched the area where the chase occurred.

The people involved face multiple charges, including possession with intent to deliver crystal methamphetamine, fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing, destruction of police property, maintaining a drug house, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and being a habitual offender.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.