Attorney General Jeff Sessions to visit Michigan this week

PLYMOUTH, Mich. - Attorney General Jeff Sessions is coming to Plymouth on Thursday, May 31.

The attorney general will be speaking at the Michigan Chapter of the Federalist Society's Annual Dinner and Grano Award Presentation.

The dinner and presentation will be taking place at the Grande Ballroom at The Inn at St. John's Plymouth Detroit -- 44045 Five Mile Road, Plymouth, MI 48170.

Welcoming remarks will begin at 6:10 p.m. The speaker portion of the dinner program will start at 7:10 p.m.

