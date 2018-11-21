Attorney on Detroit judge's FGM ruling: We are happy with it

DETROIT - The attorney representing a Michigan doctor whose charges for female genital mutilation procedures that were ordered dropped by a judge this week said the court's decision "is exactly what our justice system is designed to do."

Attorney Molly Blythe represents Dr. Jumana Nagarwala, who faced a list of charges including committing female genital mutilation (FGM) procedures.

"Yesterday’s decision by the Court is exactly what our justice system is designed to do. The judge found Congress, through the United States Constitution, lacked authority to enact the FGM statute. The law warranted this decision and we are happy with it," reads a statement from Blythe.

Judge Bernard Friedman filed a court order Tuesday calling for the dismissal of all FGM charges against Nagarwala and seven other defendants. Friedman ruled the federal statute outlawing FGM procedures is unconstitutional.

"Defendants argue that Congress may exercise legislative authority only to the extent allowed by the Constitution, and that the only potentially applicable sources of congressional power -- the Necessary and Proper Clause and the Commerce Clause 3 – do not grant it authority to prohibit FGM," reads a court document filed Tuesday.

Nargawala is accused of performing the procedures on nine young girls at the Burhani Medical clinic in Livonia. Three other people were charged with conspiring and aiding Nargawala with the procedures, including Dr. Fakhruddin Attar who owns the clinic. The mothers of the children also faced charges.

