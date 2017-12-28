Atwater Brewery looks to expand to new sites in Michigan during 2018

DETROIT - Michigan's Atwater Brewery plans to expand in 2018.

The brewery, which makes beer in Detroit, currently has venues in Detroit, Grosse Pointe and Grand Rapids. In the new year, the company wants to add to that list and make its beer more available throughout the state.

“We say that we’re ‘bringing Detroit everywhere,’ and our Taphouse and Biergarten venues have been an incredibly fun, successful way to do so," said Atwater owner Mark Rieth.

In 2018, the brewery will offer new varieties of Vanilla Java, including Bavarian Cream, coconut, raspberry and hazelnut.

“2017 was a year of transition for Atwater,” Rieth said. “Our new distribution network alone should help us to expand our current markets, enter new markets and ultimately increase retail sales in Michigan by up to 30 percent."

