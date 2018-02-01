Auburn Hills man accused of distracting sales clerk to steal $2,000 gold chain

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 62-year-old Auburn Hills man was arrested in connection with two robberies at a Bloomfield Township jewelry store.

Police said Stephen Homburger walked into Fredrick Jewelers at 889 West Long Lake Road between 3:38 p.m. and 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 23.

Homburger talked to a sales clerk about a gold chain and while the clerk was distracted, took a gold chain worth $2,000, police said. He left the store without getting caught.

Officials identified Homburger during the investigation into the robbery and also learned about a second incident in which he took another gold chain, police said.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office issued a two-count warrant for first-degree retail fraud, and Homburger was arrested Wednesday in Auburn Hills.

He was taken to the Bloomfield Township Police Department before being arraigned. He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Homburger is scheduled to return to court Feb. 12.

