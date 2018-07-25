Auburn Hills Police Department warns of phone scammers posing as officers

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - The Auburn Hills Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam in which the caller poses as an Auburn Hills officer.

The caller tells the victim they must pay for outstanding tickets or warrants and if they don't pay immediately, a police car will be dispatched to arrest the victim.

The scammer requests that the victim use various forms of payment, such as iTunes cards, or Green Dot pre-paid cards.

When the caller ID number is called back, it responds with a voice recording posing as the Auburn Hills Police Department and allows the victim to select from a list of police department bureaus in an effort to appear legitimate.

The phone number that appears is not the contact number to the Auburn Hills Police Department.

Here is more information about scams from Auburn Hills police:

The Auburn Hills Police Department does not take any form of payment for bond, or any other service over the phone. Residents should be wary anytime someone contacts you via telephone and asks for any sort of payment over the phone. Governmental agencies would never ask for payment in the form of iTunes Cards, Green Dot cards or any other hard-to-trace/untraceable method of payment. Residents contacted by anyone via telephone that appears suspicious are strongly encouraged to contact the agency or company allegedly calling by using an established, self-obtained contact number to verify the legitimacy of the caller. Never use the number provided by the caller or what appears on caller ID.

Here are some tips of what to do if you are contacted by a scammer, or are the victim of a scam:

Do not give out any personal information. Do not call the scammer via the caller ID or the number they provide. Do not provide any form of payment. Hang up and contact your local police agency to report the incident. These people are trying to steal your money; do not feel bad about disconnecting the call immediately. The contact number for the Auburn Hills Police Department is 248-370-9460. Share your situation on social media to warn others. The best prevention is to make other people aware.

Remember, these people put time and effort into their crime and may come across as professional, well established and threatening. Your best defense is to never give out any information to someone if you cannot independently verify their credentials.

For more information, contact Chief Jeff Baker of the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-9460.

